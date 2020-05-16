Music For Meals: Brit Drozda Performs “Seashells & Stories”

Brit Drozda performs “Seashells & Stories” for WCCB Charlotte’s Music For Meals benefit concert.

Music For Meals is a virtual at-home concert to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina that will air on WCCB Charlotte’s CW at 9pm on Saturday, May 16th.

Our goal is to raise money for Second Harvest so they can deliver food boxes to those hit hardest by COVID-19 and the Stay At Home orders.

