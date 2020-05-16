Music For Meals: Jimmy Wayne Performs “Sara Smiles”

Jimmy Wayne is a former foster kid turned award-winning country recording-artist whose songs and story highlight his mission to raise awareness for children in foster care. He performs a cover of Hall & Oates song “Sara Smiles” for Music For Meals.

Jimmy’s hits include “Stay Gone,” “Paper Angels,” “I Love You This Much” and “Do You Believe Me Now,” which earned BMI’s prestigious Million-Air Award for receiving more than one million radio spins in America. In 2009, Jimmy toured with Brad Paisley and recorded “Sara Smile” with rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Fame duo Daryl Hall and John Oates.

Music For Meals is a virtual at-home concert to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Our goal is to raise money for Second Harvest so they can deliver food boxes to those hit hardest by COVID-19 and the Stay At Home orders.

Click HERE for more details about Music For Meals.