Music For Meals: Shelby J. Performs “You’ve Got A Friend”

Shelby J. is an American singer/songwriter. She is known for her work with her mentor, Prince, and her debut solo album 10 in 2017. Shelby J. performs a cover of the James Taylor song “You’ve Got A Friend” for Music For Meals.

Shelby J. began performing in 1994 in North Carolina. She reached a worldwide audience with her mix of gospel, R&B, funk, and soul. She performed alongside and collaborated with musical greats, including Carlos Santana, Roy Hargrove, Mary J. Blige, Jonathan Timber, Joel Henry Kiser, Larry Graham, Anthony Hamilton and D’Angelo. She performed on Kmart’s “Right Here, Right Now” marketing campaign, covering the Jesus Jones song.

Music For Meals is a virtual at-home concert to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Our goal is to raise money for Second Harvest so they can deliver food boxes to those hit hardest by COVID-19 and the Stay At Home orders.

