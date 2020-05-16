Music For Meals: T. Dubya Performs “The Weight”

T. Dubya is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. He performs a cover of the song “The Weight” by The Band for Music For Meals.

Drawing from both many musical and spiritual influences, T. Dubya’s music embodies an ethos of simplicity; encouraging awareness around the abundant offerings found in a simple, mindful approach to life.

Music For Meals is a virtual at-home concert to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Our goal is to raise money for Second Harvest so they can deliver food boxes to those hit hardest by COVID-19 and the Stay At Home orders.

