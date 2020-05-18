SCHP Says One Dead Following Two-Car Accident In York County, Victim Identified

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a two-car collision near Rock Hill early Saturday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Officials say the accident happened on May 16th, at about 5:15 a.m. on Adnah Church Road near Windsong Lane.

According to the SCHP, 33-year-old Chirstopher Scherer was in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado traveling north on Adnah Church Road when the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, traveling south, crossed the center lane and collided with Scherer’s vehicle head-on. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Malibu was removed from the vehicle by mechanical means and pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Stephen Brindle, of Rock Hill, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

State troopers says Scherer also suffered injures in the crash and was taken to the hospital for treatment.