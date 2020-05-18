The Snark: Derek’s 90 Day Shocker, Bad Rap Videos, Walking the Dog, Broken In Athletic Shoes
It's not the news...It's the Snark Report with Derek James!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –
It looks like Derek had to eat his words this morning when on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days we get to meet David’s 7 year, 100k fiancé Lana….and it looks like she just might be in to him…”for today.”
Rappers Nellie & Ludicrous went head-to-head on Instagram, but it seems that Derek’s mom does a little bit better when it comes to video phone calls.
Mike Pompeo has a staffer walk his dog, but it looks like the the State Inspector General seems to be getting the blame.
Proof that just because you are a dumb crook with a watermelon on your head doesn’t mean you don’t know how to social distance.
Your favorite corner convenience store 7-Eleven has teamed up with Nike to bring us a new athletic shoe that is apparently already broken in.
Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.