Wilson’s World: Enjoying a Video Visit Into the Kitchen with Celebrity Chef Art Smith

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Video may be the only way that Wilson will ever get into the kitchen of celebrity Chef Art Smith…so he wasn’t gonna miss the chance today.

Once Oprah’s chef, Chef Art Smith has also been on Iron Chef, cooked for 2 governors and has opened restaurants across the county. Today he was in his kitchen talking about his restaurant in Walt Disney World, Homecomin’ and Common Threads, the non-profit which he co-founded…as he prepared a great breakfast spread.

Homecomin‘, located in Disney Springs, is a southern style restaurant which highlights local ingredients and farm-to-table cuisine.

Common Threads is a national nonprofit that provides children and families cooking and nutrition education to encourage healthy habits that contribute to wellness. Learn more about Common Threads at their website HERE.

