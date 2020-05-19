Flash Flood Watch: Rounds of Heavy Rain for the Region

A low-pressure system to our west has stalled and will trigger numerous rounds of rain and storms across our region over the next few days. 3-5″ of rain will be possible with 6-8″ of rain for the mountains. A flash flood watch will be in effect through Thursday morning. Temperatures will reach the low 70s today but that soggy weather will keep temps in check with the low 60s tomorrow. This system will move out Thursday, but another round of rain and storms will keep the wet weather in view through Friday as well before we finally catch a break. This weekend will bring on the sunshine and warmer temps with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Today: Showers/Storms. High: 71 Wind: E 10; G20

Tonight: Showers. Low: 55 Wind: NE 10-15; G25

Wed: Storms. High: 61 Wind: NE 10 mph

Wed PM: Rain. Low: 57 Wind: NE 10 mph