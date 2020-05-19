The Snark: Watching a Bachelor Bail Out, Finding a Drag Race Love Match, Checking Out Conspiracy Theories, and Digging Those New Car Extras

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

It was a finale that we have been waiting on for weeks…The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart and was anyone shocked when bachelor Matt’s bailed on Rudi? But it does gets Derek a little tongue-tied.

On RuPaul’s Drag Race runway we just might have found a blue love match.

The Bachelor may have gotten our DJ a little tongue tied, but he sure managed to spit out those words when he got into a strange conspiracy theory story.

Auto manufacturers are cutting prices and loaded them up with all types of great extras…but those tinted windows won’t help if you have them rolled down when you pick your nose.

