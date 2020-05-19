WANTED: Malik Boyce

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Malik Boyce who is wanted for disabling his electronic monitor.

Boyce, 18, is wanted for Breaking and or Entering of a Motor Vehicle, Larceny of a Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Damage to Property and Interfering with an Electronic Monitoring Device.

Boyce was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release. He was last known to be in the area of 700 Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte, near Seversville Park, on May 18.

According to police, Jackson has been described as 5’7” and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Malik Boyce, should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3, call 911 or go to www.charlottecrimestoppers.com.