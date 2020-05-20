Charlotte’s First Seltzery, “Summit Seltzery,” To Open In Summer 2020

1/2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summit Seltzery, Charlotte’s first seltzery concept, is scheduled to open in the Summer of 2020.

The seltzery which will be located in Wesley Heights, at 2215 Thrift Road, will be similar to a beer brewery and will brew its own craft seltzer in-house using a patent pending fermentation process.

There are only a few known seltzery taprooms in the United States and Summit Seltzery will be added to those numbers bringing unique beverages and a new experience to Charlotte. There will be up to 14 house-fermented, flavored, and uniquely garnished hard seltzers of varying ABV on tap, a high gravity seltzer base (approximately 15% alcohol) to use in craft seltzer cocktails, non-alcoholic seltzer, as well as wine, local beer, and snacks.

Summit Seltzery’s 3,880 square foot space will have seating in the taproom and on the patio. The seltzery will also have activities, including shuffleboard, badminton, foosball, and other games, to keep guests entertained. Once gatherings can safely resume, a 750 square foot event space attached to the taproom will be used for community events and activities such as yoga and fitness classes, silent disco parties, and charity events.

Owner and Founder Kristin Cagney stated the following in a news release:

“My hope, once COVID-19 regulations allow, is for Summit Seltzery to be a dynamic and energetic space to meet up with friends, watch a game (or play one), or get in a random, fun workout.”

Cagney’s passion for seltzer developed in her travels to the slopes, the lake, and essentially anywhere with friends and an open couch or an inexpensive Airbnb. During these trips, she and her friends started swapping out their usual case of beer for hard seltzer, and she quickly preferred the light and airy consistency of seltzer to go along with her adventures.

“Traveling and the outdoors are my true loves, and while both of those will be somewhat limited in the near future, I look forward to bringing that sense of adventure to Charlotte with a place to be active, socialize, and experience our craft product,” Cagney said.

Cagney remains flexible with her timeline for opening in order to follow COVID-19 guidelines and rules for bars and restaurants, but is accelerating her plans to offer Summit Seltzery’s beverages in crowlers and growlers to ensure that the product can be tasted and enjoyed both on- and off-site, whichever guests and customers are more comfortable with.

The establishment is making on-site sanitation a priority, with multiple sanitizing stations for guests in the taproom and strict cleaning procedures for the bar, as well as all shared spaces and equipment. Additionally, Cagney does not plan to use or book the event space until regulations allow and guests will be comfortable.

“The pandemic has greatly affected our thoughts on design and guest experience at Summit Seltzery,” Cagney stated in a news release. “Fortunately, the timing is working out for us to be able to put all of these safety measures in place before we ever open the doors, ensuring that our space will be clean and sanitized from day one. And for those who aren’t ready to gather away from home, we’ll have to-go options.”

An exact opening date will be announced as it becomes available.

For more information, visit summitseltzer.com, and follow on Instagram and Facebook.