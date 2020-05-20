Wilson’s World: Video Visits with Pinwheel Polly of Charlotte Kids Fest and Zach the Historian from the Historical Center of York County‎

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson’s first video visit this morning is with Pinwheel Polly of Charlotte Kids Fest. During the quarantine Polly is reading to kids every Wednesday night at 7pm and would like to have more kids join her. Find Pinwheel Polly reading her books on Facebook at facebook.com/CLTKidsFest. Charlotte Kids Fest is an annual free event held each fall in University City for kids and kids-at-heart. The Charlotte Kids Fest will inspire and motivate young minds with professional artistic, creative, playful, and educational experiences. Find out more about Charlotte Kids Fest at charlottekidsfest.org.

And for Wilson’s World Homeschool today we are getting out weekly visit from Zach the Historian with the Historical Center of York County.. Today Zach Liam talks about Meck Dec Day and the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence which was signed on this day, May 20th, in 1775.

