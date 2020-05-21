Garth Brooks Reschedules Concert At Bank of America Stadium In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Garth Brooks has rescheduled his upcoming sold-out concert at Bank of America Stadium which was expected to take place in June.

The Charlotte-based concert was scheduled for June 13th but has now been rescheduled to October 10, 2020. All tickets will be honored.

During the on sale he sold 74,000 tickets in 90 minutes. It’s the largest paid crowd in the history of Bank of America Stadium. This will be the only North Carolina and South Carolina stop on The Stadium Tour.

Statement from a Tepper Sports & Entertainment spokesperson:

Tepper Sports & Entertainment holds the health and safety of our patrons, entertainers and staff at live events as our top priority. The concert is scheduled and we are hopeful that it will take place. As is the case with any stadium event, we will be prepared to adjust and follow the guidelines communicated by the government, medical professionals and public health officials.

About Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks is the 7-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, a first for any artist. He is also the first and only artist in history to receive eight Diamond Awards for the now eight albums certified by the RIAA at over 10 million album sales each. He remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with 156 million album sales. He has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist.

In January, Billboard announced that Garth Brooks was the first artist to make it on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in the 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s and now 20s. Garth debuted “Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)” in 1989. Now, with “Dive Bar,” a duet he sang with Blake Shelton, he makes his appearance on the list in 2020. The single inspired a DIVE BAR tour to dive bars in country music capitals around the country which will continue its run of stops through 2022.

Garth has also now gone vinyl with his meticulously-curated vinyl package, LEGACY. This career-defining collection includes No Fences, The Chase, In Pieces, Fresh Horses and Triple Live, plus CDs with bonus tracks for a total of 7 vinyl albums and 7 CDs in each edition.

In March 2019, Garth launched The Stadium Tour, which has broken stadium attendance records at every stop on the tour so far. Pollstar announced at the end of last year that The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour was the best selling country music tour of 2019. In 2017, Garth finished the three-and-a-half-year long Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood. The tour sold over 6.3 million tickets, making it the biggest North American tour in history and the biggest American tour in the world.