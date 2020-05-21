The Snark: A Secret Is Out, Fun with the Cuomo Boys, a Change for Batwoman, Getting Exercise, and a Belated BD Wish to Cher

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

Another quarantine check-in reality show, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam highlighted Elizabeth and Jamie who left our beautiful Queen City and moved to San Francisco…and a secret hidden from men for generations is out!

Brotherly love with the Cuomo guys on CNN.

Ruby Rose exits CW’s Batwoman…and even though we don’t really know why, of course Derek has his own theory.

A man in Wisconsin gets arrested…he was only trying to get his workout in while the gym has been closed during the pandemic.

A belated happy birthday to Cher who turned 74 yesterday. Not sure if the big day brought a smile to her face or not.

