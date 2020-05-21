Wilson’s World: A Homeschool Lesson with the Planetarium at the Museum of York County and then a Visit at Salmeri’s Italian Kitchen in Ft. Mill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On today’s Wilson’s World Homeschool we go outside to look up and learn. Carole Holmberg, the Planetarium Director at the ‎Museum of York County tells us about how we can get a glimpse of the planet Venus. In tonight’s evening sky Venus will be passed by the planet Mercury and this will be the best time to see the planet before it disappears into the sun. Carole suggests we go out before 9:30p at the latest and look to the west. Get more information on the Planetarium at the Museum of York County HERE. You can also follow them on Facebook HERE.

Wilson’s second visit this morning is with Jon and Amy Fortes, owners of Flipside Cafe and Flipside Restaurant, about their newest restaurant Salmeri’s Italian Kitchen which is located at 526 Mercantile Place in Fort Mill. Salmeri’s is a homage to their family with a wide range of Italian dishes. Jon and Amy talked about how they have continued to keep their locations open during the pandemic with their curbside and pickup service. Find out more about all three of their restaurants at their website theflipsiderestaurant.com.

