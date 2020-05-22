The Snark: High Dollar Rings, Hanging with Bradshaw, States Re-Opening, and Lori’s Sentence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

On Total Bellas Artem goes engagement ring shopping for Brie and gets a lesson on overpriced jewelry.

We might not be able to follow Kristen and Jay now that Very Cavallari is no more. But Terry Bradshaw fans can rejoin! We get him and his family instead! A variable fruit stand!

In Covid-19 news, Alaska is opening up in full swing…happy days for the wildlife! And thanks to new guidelines the chickens in Ohio will be hitting the dance floor!

In the “it’s about time, but it ain’t gonna matter” news…actress Lori Loughlin and her husband are pleading guilty to conspiracy charges in the college admissions scandal…and her agreed sentence could prove to be entertaining for Derek.

