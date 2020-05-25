Carolina Cash 5 Lottery Ticket Worth $1.1M Sold In Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Check your lottery tickets! Lottery officials say someone has a winning ticket that was purchased at Lee’s Quick Stop on North Main Street in Mount Holly in Gaston County.

The ticket matches all five numbers in the Carolina Cash 5 drawing from Friday night. The winning numbers in the drawing were: 14-15-28-31-40.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Monday’s jackpot is $120,000.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The other games are Powerball, Mega Millions, and Lucky for Life.

Draw games such as Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $700 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.