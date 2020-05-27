Wilson’s World Home School: Wilson Checks In With The Charlotte Knights And Zach The Historian Is Back With Another History Lesson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today on Wilson’s World Home School, Wilson checks in with Tommy “The Flying V” Viola and Homer The Dragon from the Charlotte Knights. Right now, the Charlotte Knights are offering face masks for a good cause! Each purchase of a face covering will go to assist those affected by the coronavirus. Each Knights branded face mask is $10 or you can purchase 4 of them for $30. Proceeds from the face masks will go towards “Knights Care 4 CLT” which helps healthcare workers, local charities, and Knights’ employees (part-time, game-day, and full-time) who are in need. You can purchase a face mask at charlotteknights.com or at homerthedragon.com.

Zach the Historian, from the Historical Center of York County, joins Wilson for another history lesson! This lesson involves the movie, “The Patriot”, which was filmed around the Charlotte area.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.