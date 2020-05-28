8PM: Burden of Truth “Wherever You Go”















Joanna and Billy decide to stay in Millwood to help Kodie on a new Burden of Truth, Thursday at 8 PM on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About BURDEN OF TRUTH:

After fighting for the justice of five sick girls in her hometown of Millwood, corporate attorney Joanna Chang (Kristin Kreuk) finds herself at a top law firm in Winnipeg ready to make a fresh start away from her previous firm. There, a new client draws her into the shadowy world of hackers, activists, and a political movement that won’t take any prisoners.