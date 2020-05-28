Wilson’s World Homeschool: Speaking With Charlotte Food Writer Chrissie Nelson Rotko And Reconnecting With Olympic Gold Medalist Jamie Korab

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today on Wilson’s World Homeschool, Wilson speaks with Charlotte Food writer Chrissie Nelson Rotko about her debut cookbook, “Stunning Spreads: Easy Entertaining with Cheese, Charcuterie, Fondue & Other Shared Fare”. Rotko’s cookbook will be available on June 2 and contains more than 75 recipes, including beer cheese fondue, grilled brie with blackberry balsamic glaze, pimento cheese deviled eggs, roasted garlic dip, bourbon apple butter and 17 recipes for cheese, charcuterie, and snack boards. The book is available online through Chrissie’s website, www.offtheeatenpathblog.com, and through Amazon.com. If you buy direct from Chrissie, you can have the book signed.

Wilson heads north of the border to Canada to reconnect with Olympic Gold Medalist, Jamie Korab. Jamie Korab is a Canadian curler and politician. Korab was on the medal-winning Canadian men’s team at the 2006 Winter Olympics and first appeared on Wilson’s World in 2015.