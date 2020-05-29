Wilson’s World Home School: Ronald McDonald House Of Charlotte’s Sport A Shirt Wear Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today is a big day for the Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte! Wilson speaks with Denise Cubbedge of the Ronald McDonald House CLT about the “RMH Sport a Shirt Wear Day”. The Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte’s Sport A Shirt Wear Day is today, Friday, May 29th! The organization is asking people to post on social media with their RMH Sport A Shirt t-shirt using the hashtag #RMHSAS. Remember to tag @rmhofcharlotte when posting your picture.

You can learn more about the Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte by visiting rmhofcharlotte.com.

