The CW is set to air a music collaboration special Iconic: TLC featuring the groundbreaking female music group TLC. Hosted by Jordin Sparks, Iconic: TLC premieres Monday, June 1 at 8 PM, followed by an original episode of Roswell, New Mexico at 9 PM.