Pleasant Start to June

We’re in for a beautiful start to June with temps topping out in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Cool overnight with lows falling into the 50s. Tuesday brings on more heat as highs reach the low to mid-80s, but it will still feel reasonably dry. Enjoy it – a sticky, summer-like pattern will settle in by mid to late week as temps soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Afternoon chance storms return Wednesday. A cold front will move into the region late Wednesday, but temps will only cool slightly Thursday. Temps will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s into the weekend.

Today: Pleasant. High: 77 Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: M. Clear. Low: 58 Wind: Light

Tue: Sunny. High: 84 Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Tue PM: Mild. Low: 66 Wind: SW 5-7 mph