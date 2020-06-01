The Snark: A 90 Day Engagement & Wedding, Holiday Bill Blues, an Unlucky Man, and SpaceX is Boosting Cruise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

On 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Dave went all in with an “ecstatic” Lana while the big wedding of Lisa and Usman looked more like a wake.

Did you feel a little unwell back in December, January or February? You might not be able to blame it on the coronavirus.

A man in Germany has to be the unluckiest man in the world.

Thanks to the SpaceX launch, Tom Cruise’s talk about a movie in space gets a little “boost.”

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.