Wilson’s World: Checking Out the New Programs and the New Bee Hives at The Schiele Museum in Gastonia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson visits with Hannah Salemi of the Schiele Museum of Natural History in Gastonia to find out some of the new things happening at the museum.

The outdoor activities at the museum have re-opened to the public with physical distancing requirements. They also have a “Schiele To Go” program which is available for pick up and delivery. Wilson also got a look at their new addition…bee hives!

Find out more about what is happening the Schiele Museum of Natural History at their website schielemuseum.org.

