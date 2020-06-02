Heat Cranks Up Mid-Week

We’ve got another gorgeous day on tap with highs reaching the low 80s with a little more of a breeze this afternoon. Take that extra-long walk, or get the distance run in today, because, because it is going to get a lot muggier by late in the week. Steamy conditions return Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 80s to even lower 90s. Temps will remain above average with scattered afternoon storm chances returning Thursday. A cold front will slowly cross through the region Saturday, bringing seasonable temps back to the forecast by early next week.

Today: Warmer. High: 84 Wind: SW 5-15; G20

Tonight: M. Clear. Low: 66 Wind: SW 7-10 mph

Wed: M. Sunny. High: 89 Wind: SW 10 mph

Wed PM: M. Cloudy. Low: 70 Wind: SW 7-10 mph