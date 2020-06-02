The Snark: A Drag Queen Lip Sync Disaster, Charging the Mojo, Heading to Kokomo, More Masks, and Congrats to Our Own Nicole
It's not the news...It's the Snark Report with Derek James!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –
Singer Nelly Furtado is shaking her head this morning thanks to the season finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race.
The Real Housewives of New York City take a trip to Newport, Rhode Island to get their cougar mojo recharged.
Visitors can get back into the Florida Keys…and go on a treasure hunt for Kokomo.
Uh, no……now researchers are wanting us to wear our masks in our homes.
And a big congrats to our own Nicole Madden who is now WCCB’s Chief Meteorologist. But that is not gonna stop Derek from embarrassing her every chance he gets.
