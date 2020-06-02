The Snark: A Drag Queen Lip Sync Disaster, Charging the Mojo, Heading to Kokomo, More Masks, and Congrats to Our Own Nicole

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

Singer Nelly Furtado is shaking her head this morning thanks to the season finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The Real Housewives of New York City take a trip to Newport, Rhode Island to get their cougar mojo recharged.

Visitors can get back into the Florida Keys…and go on a treasure hunt for Kokomo.

Uh, no……now researchers are wanting us to wear our masks in our homes.

And a big congrats to our own Nicole Madden who is now WCCB’s Chief Meteorologist. But that is not gonna stop Derek from embarrassing her every chance he gets.

