Wilson’s World: Getting a Homeschool Lesson on Gorillas from the Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, S.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson’s first homeschool lesson today took us to the Riverbanks Zoo & Garden in Columbia, South Carolina. Milo Anderson of the zoo gave us an up close look at the gorillas while they were taking shelter from the rain, entertaining us with taking a snooze and having some playtime.

The Riverbanks Zoo & Garden has re-opened and of course are using all of the social distancing precautions. But, if you want to learn more about the animals and the zoo check out their online “Z-Learning.” Find out more at their website riverbanks.org.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.