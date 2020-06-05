The Snark: Checking in with Total Bellas, Real Housewives of BH, Below Deck Mediterranean, a Pet Giveaway, and Las Vegas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

It’s reality show Friday! First off, we head to the kitchen with Total Bellas’ Nikki where we learn what “one at a time” really means.

Strange gifts are being given on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills which proves that housewife Kyle needs an anatomy lesson.

Net Below Deck Mediterranean we meet deckhand Pete “the tool” and stewardess Jessica who changes jobs more often than some people change their underwear.

Health officials in Niagara Falls weren’t too happy about a man who was giving away free pets outside of a 7-11 convenience store.

Viva Las Vegas!..they are once again open…but you might want to stay away from those buffets.

And Trip goes missing……

