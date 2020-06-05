Wilson’s World: Talking with Teacher Wil Loesel and Dr. Yolanda Holmes About the CMS and American Cancer Society Partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – This morning Wilson makes his video visit with Albemarle Road Middle School math teacher Wil Loesel and Dr. Yolonda Holmes, Ph.D, Community Partnerships, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools‎. Wil talked with Wilson about his personal and professional challenges that he has been going through during the coronavirus pandemic. Just as the school was shifting into distance learning, Wil was diagnosed with cancer and eventhough he was battling the disease, he continued to work with his students. Dr. Holmes discussed how the American Cancer Society and CMS came together on how to provide support for Wil and his family during this rough time. She also talked about the programs that ACS and CMS have created to continue to work together.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.