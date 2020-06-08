Gov. Cooper Says Coronavirus Metrics Are Going In The Wrong Direction

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper News Conference (6/8/20) WATCH LIVE: North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper holds a news conference to provide updates on the state’s response to the coronavirus Posted by WCCB, Charlotte's CW on Monday, June 8, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper says coronavirus metrics are going in the wrong direction. North Carolina COVID-19 stats show there are currently 739 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus, the highest day of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic.

Gov. Cooper says these numbers are concerning. In fact, Gov. Cooper says Dr. Deborah Birx from the White House Coronavirus Task Force contacted Dr. Mandy Cohen, the secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to express her concerns.

As of today, we have had 36,484 confirmed cases; 938 new cases reported today; 739 people in the hospital; and sadly, 1,006 people who have died. As we officially cross the 1,000 deaths mark, we continue to pray for those we have lost and for their families. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) June 8, 2020

During a news conference on June 8th, Gov. Cooper said they are working hard to get students back to school this fall. He said the plan would be to screen all students and staff before they start each day. He also says students will not be in close contact while at school, no sharing of school supplies will be allowed, and many other safety measures will be in place.

Read the full Public Health Toolkit released by #StayStrongNC

Due to the metrics trending upward, the state is still under Phase 2 of reopening. However, Gov. Cooper says he is still looking at possibly moving the state to a Phase 2.5 reopening which would allow more business to reopen with restrictions. Right now, gyms and bars are still not allowed to reopen.

Gov. Cooper said he would rather open schools than bars. Click on the video above to watch the full news conference.