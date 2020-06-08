Police: One Dead, One Injured In Matthews Shooting

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews Police are conducting a death investigation after a man died following an early Sunday morning shooting.

Officers were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express located on Independence Blvd. regarding a report of shots fired around 12:35 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found two men that were each suffering from gunshot wounds that were transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

One of the victims was later pronounced dead, according to police.

All of the initial witness statements and corroborating evidence collected by detectives indicate that this was an isolated incident between the parties on-scene and that there is no further threat to the community.

No charges have been filed. This is an active, ongoing investigation.