Unsettled Week of Weather

Tropical air mass in place over the WCCB Viewing area giving us a very soupy start and overall muggy and hot day. Scattered showers in the forecast today as highs reach the mid to upper 80s. Rain and storm chances increase by Tuesday as the remnants of what is now Tropical Depression Cristobal merge with another system and moves east over the Carolinas. Heavy rain at times could lead to flash flooding and something that will have to be watched very closely by mid-week. Rain and storms move out by Thursday with a cold front. We’ll catch a break from the rain on Friday with highs reaching the low to mid-80s and sunshine keeping things dry into Saturday.

Today: M. Cloudy. High: 87 Wind: SE 5 mph

Tonight: Cloudy. Low: 72 Wind: SE 3-5 mph

Tue: Showers/Storms Likely. High: 87 Wind: S 3-7 mph

Tue PM: Chance Storms. Low: 72