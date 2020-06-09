Steamy Day with Afternoon Scattered Storms

Waking up to patchy fog and overall muggy conditions across the region with temps in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 80s, but it will feel like the mid-90s with the heat index. Scattered storms will begin mid to late afternoon with a few stronger storms possible. Isolated damaging wind will be possible. Heavy rain and few training storms will need to be watched for potential flooding through Thursday. The unsettled pattern continues through the late week with a cold front bringing the threat for a few strong to severe storms late Wednesday into Thursday. Drier air and calmer conditions return for Friday and Saturday. Enjoy the sunshine. Another unsettled pattern is likely to set up on Sunday.

Today: PM Storm Chance. High 88 Wind: S 3-6 mph

Tonight: Chance Storms. Low: 72 Wind: S 3-5 mph

Wed: Showers/Storms. High: 86 Wind: S 3-7 mph

Wed PM: More Rain. Low: 72 Wind: S 3-6 mph