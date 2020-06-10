Homicide Investigation Underway After Victim Dies Following Weekend Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in north Charlotte after a man died from injuries he sustained during a shooting that happened over the weekend.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say they were called to Neuhoff Lane just before 3am on June 6th in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located 21-year-old Ahmad Kadir suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Kadir was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries. However, police say Kadir died from his injuries on June 9th.

Homicide detectives are conducting an active and ongoing investigation into the case. Anyone with information in reference to the shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.