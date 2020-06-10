Wilson’s World: Time Traveling Back to Colonial Life with the Charlotte Museum of History

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Lauren and Angel with the Charlotte Museum of History talked with Wilson today about some things that we might not usually think about until we need them. Hot weather has hit us and so have the bugs. But just how did our forefathers handle those pesky little varmits? Using a little bear fat and rosemary.

And another one of those things we don’t think about until we need it…toilet paper. The hoarding and shortage of toilet paper we have had during the pandemic of 2020 will go down as a major event in history. But toilet paper has not always been around…so what did people do 245 years ago…before toilet paper was invented? Apparently, just about anything they could find.

The museum has temporarily moved to digital-only events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their virtual events are free, together with new digital learning opportunities for children and families available on their Digital Learning page.

