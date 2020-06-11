Live PD Canceled by A&E

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A&E Network is dropping “Live PD” on the heels on Paramount Network canceling “Cops.” This is in response to the ongoing nationwide protests against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death and a report that a crew from Live PD filmed the death of another black man in police custody. The video never aired because of the company’s policy against showing a death and the show was on hiatus at the time.

A&E says going forward the network will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and police officers.

Many Live PD fans are upset, including some officers on the show. Lt. Danny Brown of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted to twitter saying “y’all watch out, they gonna get Paw Patrol cancelled next.”

Live PD Host, Dan Abrams said he’s “beyond disappointed” at the network’s decision.

Derek and Laresa weigh in.