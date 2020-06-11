Wilson’s World: Zach the Historian Taking Us Back to this Date in 1963

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -For this week’s Wilson’s World Homeschool “This Week in History” visit from Zach the Historian with the Historical Center of York County we learn the importance of what happened on June 11th, 1963. It was 57 years ago today that President John F. Kennedy mobilized the Alabama National Guard to protect 2 African American students who were entering the University of Alabama to enroll in classes. It was this day that Kennedy announced major civil rights legislation which would later become known as the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

