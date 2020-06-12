FBI Assisting CMPD In Mortar Attack Investigation That Left An Officer With Second-Degree Burns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Division of the FBI and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the suspect who threw what appears to be a firework-type mortar at officers during a recent George Floyd protest in Uptown Charlotte.
The incident happened on Saturday, May 30 when the mortar exploded and struck a veteran CMPD officer.
The officer’s clothing caught fire, he sustained second-degree burns, was struck with shrapnel and lost hearing for two days.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.You may also contact your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.
The FBI Charlotte made the following statement about investigating criminal activity at the protests:
The FBI Charlotte Field Office is supporting our state, local, and federal law enforcement partners with maintaining public safety in the communities we serve. Our efforts are focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals that are inciting violence and engaging in criminal activity. We are not focused on peaceful protests