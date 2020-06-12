FBI Assisting CMPD In Mortar Attack Investigation That Left An Officer With Second-Degree Burns

1/3









CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Division of the FBI and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the suspect who threw what appears to be a firework-type mortar at officers during a recent George Floyd protest in Uptown Charlotte.

The incident happened on Saturday, May 30 when the mortar exploded and struck a veteran CMPD officer.

The officer’s clothing caught fire, he sustained second-degree burns, was struck with shrapnel and lost hearing for two days.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.You may also contact your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

The FBI Charlotte made the following statement about investigating criminal activity at the protests: