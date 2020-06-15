Unsettled Week of Weather

A very wet and unseasonably cool pattern setting up for the week ahead. Highs will not get out of the 60s today with spotty showers becoming more steady later this afternoon. We’re in for days of rain – which for the most part will be light with about 1-2″ possible. However, areas east of 77 could receive heavier rain with 2-3″+ possible. Temps will only reach the low to mid-60s on Tuesday – 20 degrees below average. Showers will continue through the week, with the chance for a few storms on Thursday as highs reach back into the low 80s. We’ll finally get a chance to dry out Friday with temps rebounding back in the mid-80s. Those weekend will remain intact with more sunshine and hot temps reaching the low 90s.

Today: Showers. High: 68 Wind: NE 10-12 mph

Tonight: Showers likely. Low: 57 Wind: NE 9-11 mph

Tue: Showers likely. High: 66 Wind: NE 10 mph

Tue PM: Chance Showers. Low: 59 Wind: NE 6-8 mph