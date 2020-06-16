Driver Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Chester County

CHESTER, S.C. — A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Chester on June 16th.

Corporal Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver was in a 2011 Nissan Altima and traveling north on Brown Road near Old Mill Road just before 4:30pm when they ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers say the driver was no wearing a seat belt. The name of the driver has not been released at this time.

The accident is still under investigation. Check back for updates.