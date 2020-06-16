Wet and Cool Through Mid-Week

A wet and cool pattern will lock into place over the next few days. Showers and patchy morning fog will make for a gloomy start with temps ranging from the upper 40s in the mountains to upper 50s across the Piedmont. Highs will reach the low 60s – 20+ degrees below normal for this time of year. The record minimum high for June 16 was 62 set back in 1965 – we will come very close to this today.. Showers will remain light through Wednesday morning west of 77, however further east in the viewing area could see 1-2″ of rainfall today leading to localized flooding later in the week, as an additional 1-2″ of rain will not be out of the question. Temps will gradually climb into the mid-80s by Friday with rain chances continuing through the week. The weekend will bring more heat to the region with highs reaching the low 90s by Father’s Day (Sunday) but, an approaching boundary will keep rain and storm chances in the forecast, as well.

Today: Rain/Showers. High: 63 Wind: NE 10-15; G20

Tonight: Rain/P. Fog. Low: 58 Wind: NE 5-15; G20

Wed: Rain/Showers. High: 71 Wind: NE 5-15; G20

Wed PM: M. Cloudy. Low: 61 Wind: NE 5 mph