Suspect Charged In Iredell County Fatal Hit & Run

NEWTON, N.C. — A suspect has been charged in a fatal hit and run that happened in Iredell County over the weekend, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the fatal collision on June 14th just after 3am on Chestnut Grove Road at Beechwood Farm Road.

Investigators say a 2004 Buick LeSabre was stopped in the road after possibly having mechanical issues.

A 2011 Ford F150 was traveling east on Chestnut Grove Road and collided with the Buick, according to a news release.

Robert Selvey, 55, of Statesville, was ejected from the Buick and pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say the driver of the truck ran from the scene on foot.

Based on evidence at the scene of the accident, Troopers were able to identify the driver of the truck as 27-year-old Travis Wilhelm.

Wilhelm was taken into custody and charged with felony hit and run. Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues, according to a news release.