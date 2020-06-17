Suspect Charged With Murder After Woman Found Stabbed To Death Inside East Charlotte Apartment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have charged a man with murder after a woman was found stabbed to death in an east Charlotte apartment Tuesday night.

Officers responded to Taurus Drive, off of North Sharon Amity Road, around 11:15 p.m. after a report of an Assault with a Deadly Weapon at an apartment. Upon arrival, a woman was located who had been stabbed multiple times. The victim, that has been identified 28-year-old as Tierra Shontinae Watson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to CMPD, 28-year-old Anthony Garcia was also found inside the residence and was transported to Police Headquarters to be interviewed by detectives. After the interview, Garcia was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with murder.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.