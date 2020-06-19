Bat Tests Positive For Rabies In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A rabies alert was sent out to residents of Monroe Road in east Charlotte after a bat tested positive for rabies, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control.

The alert will officially be sent out the residents in the area on Friday at 7 p.m. Officials say there was no confirmed domesticated pet exposure and one confirmed human exposure.

This is the eighth animal in Mecklenburg County this year to test positive for rabies, according to a news release. Six cases have involved raccoons, one case involved a fox and one case involved a bat.

Additionally, AC&C offers a free monthly clinic for Mecklenburg County residents to have their pets inoculated against rabies. This clinic takes place the second Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the animal shelter located at 8315 Byrum Drive – Charlotte, NC, 28217. $10 Microchips and free pet I.D. tags are also provided at this clinic.