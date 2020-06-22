Hot and Sticky Start to the Week

Waking up this morning to some patchy fog with temps in the 60s and 70s across the region. Highs will reach the low 90s today with a chance for a few afternoon scattered storms. A storm or two could become severe with damaging wind being the biggest threat. A cold front approaching from the west will bring better rain and storm chances Tuesday into Wednesday. Drier air moves in for the rest of the week as sunshine dominates the forecast. The weekend will bring the return of the 90s. Hot and sunny for any outdoor weekend plans.

Today: M. Sunny. High: 92 Wind: SW 5-8 mph

Tonight: Chance Storm. Low: 71 Wind: SW 3-8 mph

Tue: PM Chance Storm. High: 89 Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Tue PM: M. Cloudy. Low: 70 Wind: SW 5-8 mph