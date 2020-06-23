Tuesday Afternoon Storms

Shower and storm chances will be a little greater today as a cold front approaches from the west. A strong storm or two will be possible, but a lot of the oomph that comes along with this system will be used to our west. Highs today will reach the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. A boundary will remain near the region keeping isolated storm chances in the forecast through Thursday. Highs will be seasonable reaching the upper 80s. Heating up this weekend with highs reaching the low 90s. Dry and sunny for those weekend plans. Rain and storm chances not returning to the forecast until early next week.

Today: Scattered PM Storms. High: 87 Wind: SW 10-15; G20

Tonight: Chance Showers. Low: 67 Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Wed: Chance Showers. High: 88 Wind: Light

Wed PM: M. Cloudy. Low: 67 Wind: Calm