Some North Carolina Law Enforcement Agencies Don’t Plan To Enforce State’s Mask Mandate

IREDELL COUNTY — Some local law enforcement agencies say they don’t plan to enforce Governor Roy Cooper’s mask mandate. Iredell County’s Sheriff Darren Campbell says the Governor’s order is unconstitutional and unenforceable.

Law enforcement in Catawba and Gaston Counties are echoing that sentiment.

People across Iredell and Catawba Counties gave many reasons why they plan to wear a mask, and why they won’t.

“For me to protect others definitely and for me to protect myself too and you know what, it’s not a big deal,” says Marsha Hahn from Mecklenburg County.

“I don’t think I need it, and I don’t want to wear it,” says a man shopping in Mooresville.

The statewide mask mandate lasts until at least July 17th.