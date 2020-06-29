Hot and Steamy Week

Waking up to a few showers and storms across the region this morning. An upper-level disturbance will move into the area today producing more showers and storms this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will reach the low 90s. Unsettled weather will continue for the week with a chance for strong to even a few isolated severe storms through Wednesday. Damaging wind will be the biggest threat, but isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s through the week as a boundary hangs out north of the area keeping muggy conditions and storm chances in view through Thursday. This weekend will still be hot, but isolated storms possible for those 4th of July plans.

Today: Chance Storms. High: 90 Wind: Light

Tonight: Chance Storms. Low: 72 Wind: W 3-5 mph

Tue: PM Storms. High: 90 Wind: Calm

Tue PM: Chance storms. Low: 70 Wind: Calm