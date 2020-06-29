Mecklenburg County Offering Free Fans To Seniors, Individuals On Disability

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation is helping senior adults and those receiving disability income to stay cool this summer by offering free box fans at six locations across the county.

No walk-ups are allowed, according to a news release, officials suggest that residents call the location closest to you or pre-register online at parkandrec.com for a date and time to pick up a fan.

Locations:

5027 Idlewild Road North, Mint Hill NC 28227 980-314-1101 Bette Rae Thomas Center

2921 Tuckaseegee Rd Charlotte NC 28208 980-314-1111 Mallard Creek Recreation Center

2530 Johnston-Oehler Rd Charlotte NC 28269 980-314-1121 Methodist Home Recreation Center

3200 Shamrock Dr Charlotte NC 28215 980-314-1123 Southview Recreation Center

1720 Vilma St Charlotte NC 28208 980-314-1105 Tyvola Senior Center

Individuals aged 60 and better, and those aged 18 to 59 who receive disability income, can register to pick up a fan while supplies last. Residents are required to show a valid driver’s license or state ID providing proof of age and a current Mecklenburg County address when picking up a fan. Limit one fan per person.

Fans are provided through a grant from Duke Energy Carolinas.

For questions, please contact Recreation Coordinator Trena Palmer at 980-314-1049 or Trena.Palmer@MecklenburgCountyNC.gov.